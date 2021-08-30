Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,693 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.