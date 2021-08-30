Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,588 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

NFG opened at $51.31 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

