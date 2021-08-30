Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.