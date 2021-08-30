Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.37 on Friday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.