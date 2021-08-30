FY2021 EPS Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

