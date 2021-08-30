Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Galaxy Resources stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Galaxy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22.

Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.

