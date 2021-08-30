Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 184,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Galecto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.