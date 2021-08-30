Gambling.com Group Ltd Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gambling.com Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

GAMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

