Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,711. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $312.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

