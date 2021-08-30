General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,404 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 143,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,037,932. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

