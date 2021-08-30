General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

