General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 42,541 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,541 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.05. 102,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

