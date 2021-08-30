Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $124.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

