Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.77 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report sales of $34.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.49 million to $35.10 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

GOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

