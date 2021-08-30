Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 7,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 24.95. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

