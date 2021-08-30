Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,847 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.28 million, a PE ratio of -118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.