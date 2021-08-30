Globalstar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 244,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the typical volume of 18,424 call options.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 525,123,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,707,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112,198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.