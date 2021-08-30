Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys 3,140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 10.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

