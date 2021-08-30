Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.28. 1,364,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,660. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

