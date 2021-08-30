Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases Shares of 840 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

