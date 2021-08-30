Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the July 29th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

