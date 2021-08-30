Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $194.04 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

