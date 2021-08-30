Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,066,000.

VMBS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

