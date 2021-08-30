Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 74,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.17. 90,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,883. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

