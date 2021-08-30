Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 2.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,759,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,948. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.43.

