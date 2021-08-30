Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

