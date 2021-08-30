Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,595 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock remained flat at $$107.94 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

