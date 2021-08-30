Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,297 ($16.95).

GFTU has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of GFTU stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,412 ($18.45). 1,663,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,806. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,257.06. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,418 ($18.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

