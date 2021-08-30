Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $105.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

