Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $282.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

