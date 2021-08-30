Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 94.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

