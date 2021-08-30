Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.49.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
