Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

PAC stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.