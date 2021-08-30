Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.91

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 67640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

