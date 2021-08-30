GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

