GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

