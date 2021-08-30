GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 26,724 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

