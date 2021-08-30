GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $735.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

