GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $987,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

