Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on GES. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Guess? worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.