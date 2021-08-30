GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

