H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $31.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLUYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

