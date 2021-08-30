Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

HALO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

