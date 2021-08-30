Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.83% of Reed’s worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Reed’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,131,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 267,405 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 1,322.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 280,073 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REED stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REED shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

