Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.09 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.