Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,521,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock worth $34,099,858 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL opened at $283.98 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

