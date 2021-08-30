Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH opened at $268.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

