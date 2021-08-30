HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $39,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $251.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

