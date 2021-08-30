HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432,399 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $505,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. 9,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,703. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

