Head to Head Contrast: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and AMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.31 $197.85 million $2.06 20.81 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BankUnited and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 5 6 0 2.55 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $42.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

