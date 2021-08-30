Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.05.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

